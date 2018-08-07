0 Ex-NFL star Jerod Mayo's missing dog found dead in trainer's house

The dog belonging to former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo has been found dead, the Rhode Island SPCA said.

The RISPCA is saddened to report that the body of former Patriot Jerod Mayo's family dog "Knox" has been found in Cranston. https://t.co/WuMeju3OSA — Rhode Island SPCA (@RISPCA) August 6, 2018

The organization said the body of Knox, a 5-year-old English bulldog, was found in a home in Cranston, where its dog trainer lives.

Cranston police have charged Ameila Ferriera with obstruction.

RISPCA said evidence indicates Ferreira has known about the whereabouts of Knox's dead body for several weeks and concealed his body from investigators.

Investigators said additional charges may be filed depending on the results of a necropsy to determine how the animal died.

On his Instagram page, Mayo wrote, "Unfortunately, the answers we prayed for regarding Knox aren't the ones we were ready to face."

Police in Wrentham, Massachusetts, were called to Joe's Rock, the conservation area off of West Street, for a report of a lost dog in June.

At that time, Knox was being walked with another dog by a trainer from Cranston, Rhode Island, police said.

The trainer then lost track of Knox while taking care of the other dog, and Knox disappeared, police said.

Message From Chief Bill McGrath Posted by Wrentham Police Department on Friday, June 29, 2018

The trainer called police, who responded and searched the area, authorities said.

