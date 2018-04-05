Family could be on Broadway with ‘Les Miserables' karaoke rendition

The Von Trapps have nothing on the LeBarons.
The LeBaron family members were all together for Easter this past weekend and decided to have a little family fun karaoke time.
They lined up and started belting out “One Day More” from the Broadway musical “Les Miserables,” KUTV reported.
Jayson LeBaron said it was all his mother’s idea to sing the song that has made the family internet famous, KUTV reported.
Each of the five siblings took a role and a chunk of the song and sang it perfectly.
But music comes naturally to the LeBarons.
“We’ve all grown up singing together and we all married musically talented people,” LeBaron told KUTV. “My dad plays the piano and has been our accompanist growing up and my mom has been our music director. We all got involved with musical theater and did a lot of shows in high school and in college.”
