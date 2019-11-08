0 Alexis Crawford search: Missing Clark Atlanta student found dead; roommate named as 1 of 2 suspects

A Clark Atlanta University student missing for more than a week has been found dead, according to WSB-TV and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It was an “absolutely heartbreaking” end to the week-long search for a missing Clark Atlanta University student, Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields said Friday. Alexis Crawford, 21, was found dead.

“To Alexis’s family , our hearts go out to you,” Shields said during a press conference. “I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

Crawford was reported missing Nov. 1, two days after she last spoke with her family. Her roommate told police Crawford was not at home when she left for class on the morning of Oct. 31.

That same roommate, Jorden Jones, and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, will be charged with killing Crawford, Shields said Friday afternoon.

Alexandria Crawford, Alexis’ sister, told police they last texted about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 30. Later that night, Crawford and her roommate went to a liquor store. A surveillance camera at D & M Package on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard captured what is believed to be the most recent photo of her, according to Atlanta police.

Jones and Brantley led investigators to Crawford’s body, found in a DeKalb County park off Columbia Drive, Shields said.

Update 6:23 a.m. EST Nov. 7: Family members of Alexis Crawford, 21, gathered outside her apartment near campus Wednesday night for a tearful vigil. Crawford vanished near her apartment on Oct. 30.

"Hold on to your kids, love them, talk to them," said her father, Bobby Wright.

At the vigil, those who love Crawford described her as bright and loving. They prayed for answers and for her safe return. They also fear that someone is responsible for her disappearance.

Crawford's parents said when they call her phone, it goes straight to voicemail. They said Crawford would never go days without talking to her family and friends.

"Someone, somewhere knows exactly what happened," said Rev. Markel Hutchins. "God I pray that every person that sees this tonight who had anything to do with Alexis, that you would arrest them so God, that their mind won't be right until they come forward."

Anyone with information on Crawford is urged to call Atlanta investigators.

Update 6:14 a.m. EST Nov. 6: Atlanta police have released new photos of a missing Clark Atlanta University student who disappeared a week ago.

The new photos released by Atlanta police show Crawford inside a business at 595 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta before she disappeared.

Original report: Family members are searching for a missing Georgia college student and are asking for your help to find her.

Alexis Crawford, a 21-year-old senior at Clark Atlanta University, hasn't been seen since she left the Heritage Station apartments near campus on Oct. 30.

WSB-TV's Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Crawford's family Monday afternoon at Atlanta police headquarters.

"I just want you to come home safe – I hope God is walking with you and please prevent any evil that comes her way – and we're here for you," said her father, Bobby Wright.

Family members told Fernandes that Crawford talks to someone in her family every day no matter how busy she gets. That's why they believe something is terribly wrong.

Crawford hasn't been to school or work and her phone has been going to voicemail since Thursday.

"Usually if we go a day without talking to her or something like that – she'll call us and be like, 'Aw, mom, I was asleep. Mom, I was studying. I was at work.' But she hasn't said anything yet," Monica Wright said.

Crawford is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie and a cheetah-print head scarf.

Anyone with information on Crawford is urged to contact Atlanta police.

