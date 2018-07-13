  • FBI finds items of interest in Georgia landfill searching for Florida woman, investigators say

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer said the FBI has found items of interest during a landfill search related to the case of Nassau County missing mom Joleen Cummings.

    Friday will be the last day of the search.

    "We found a few things that piqued our interest," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

    Authorities would not specifically describe the items. The items have been sent to a lab and the results will take several weeks.

    Spencer said there were over 200 searchers assisting in the search. Those searchers moved over 3,300 tons of trash. 

    "There is one person who knows where Joleen Cummings is, and she is in the Duval County Jail," Leeper said.

    Cummings' mom, Anne Johnson, said her daughter will be found. 

     

