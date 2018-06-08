0 Florida rapper says he was shot 8 times, tried to shield brother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A popular Florida rapper posted on Instagram Wednesday, mourning the loss of three young men killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

Keyontae Bullard, also known as rapper Yungeen Ace, was the sole survivor of the quadruple shooting in Jacksonville, police said.

Bullard has nearly 100,000 followers on his official Instagram account and more than 2 million views on his YouTube videos posted under the profile, "My Mixtapez."

In an Instagram story, Bullard said he was shot eight times in the shooting and said "God still got me here."

He posted a short, emotional clip of him with Trevon Bullard, 18, of Orange Park, Royale D’Von Smith Jr., 18, of Jacksonville and Jercoby Da’Shad Groover, 19, of Orange Park -- the teens killed in the shooting.

Bullard said he tried to save his "lil bra" by shielding him and said he was sorry.

Quadruple shooting: We know many cars were in the intersection when this shooting took place. People got out to help. We know people saw this, yet the phones are not ringing. Call #JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can be anonymous by calling @FCCrimeStop at 1-866-845-TIPS. https://t.co/SsFVTiBb6k — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 7, 2018

In one of Bullard's most recent YouTube videos posted May 17, he shows where he grew up in Jacksonville and walks a photographer through his home he says was shot up while his younger brother and mother were inside.

The men were leaving a birthday dinner at Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse at the St. Johns Town Center, police said. A woman that knows the victims said there was some sort of argument between the young men and the shooters.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives have determined that the victims were targeted based on an ongoing dispute between two groups and that the shooting is not a random act of violence.

