  • Florida rapper says he was shot 8 times, tried to shield brother

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A popular Florida rapper posted on Instagram Wednesday, mourning the loss of three young men killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Keyontae Bullard, also known as rapper Yungeen Ace, was the sole survivor of the quadruple shooting in Jacksonville, police said.

    Bullard has nearly 100,000 followers on his official Instagram account and more than 2 million views on his YouTube videos posted under the profile, "My Mixtapez."

    In an Instagram story, Bullard said he was shot eight times in the shooting and said "God still got me here."

    He posted a short, emotional clip of him with Trevon Bullard, 18, of Orange Park, Royale D’Von Smith Jr., 18, of Jacksonville and Jercoby Da’Shad Groover, 19, of Orange Park -- the teens killed in the shooting.

    Bullard said he tried to save his "lil bra" by shielding him and said he was sorry.

    In one of Bullard's most recent YouTube videos posted May 17, he shows where he grew up in Jacksonville and walks a photographer through his home he says was shot up while his younger brother and mother were inside.

    The men were leaving a birthday dinner at Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse at the St. Johns Town Center, police said. A woman that knows the victims said there was some sort of argument between the young men and the shooters.

    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives have determined that the victims were targeted based on an ongoing dispute between two groups and that the shooting is not a random act of violence.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida rapper says he was shot 8 times, tried to shield brother

  • Headline Goes Here

    Golfer on South Dakota course dies from rattlesnake bite

  • Headline Goes Here

    Washington Capitals capture first Stanley Cup

  • Headline Goes Here

    Largest lake in Hawaii vanishes into thin air as lava flow turns water…

  • Headline Goes Here

    More than 20 customers, workers escape burning Burger King as roof fire spreads