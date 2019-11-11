Florida woman accused of setting boyfriend's home on fire after catching him cheating

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of setting fire to her boyfriend's home after catching him with another woman.
Tyetha Moore, 47, of Pensacola, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree arson, the Pensacola News Journal reported. She was being held in the Escambia County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to arrest records,
According to an arrest report by the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations, a fire was reported at an unoccupied residence around 9 a.m. Nov. 7. Moore was standing in the driveway of the home when firefighters arrived, the News Journal reported.
According to the arrest report, Moore told an Escambia County Fire Rescue battalion chief she used to live at the home but moved out last month when she caught her boyfriend with another woman.
In interviews with four neighbors, firefighters learned Moore had asked them for gasoline, the News Journal reported. The neighbors said they gave Moore a water bottle filled with gasoline, the newspaper reported.
Neighbors told authorities they saw Moore climb over a fence into her boyfriend's backyard and try to remove a window screen, according to the arrest report. Moore then threw the bottle into a trash can and left the yard, the report said.
The fire was discovered a short time later, the News Journal reported. Investigators said the fire began on a sofa near the home's rear window, according to the arrest report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}