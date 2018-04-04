  • Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani third wife Judith divorcing, report says

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    NEW YORK -

    After 15 years of marriage, former Republican presidential candidate and former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and his third wife, Judith, are divorcing, according to an exclusive interview with Page Six.

    >> Read more trending news  

    “It is with great sadness I can confirm that Judith and I are divorcing. We hope to do this as amicably as possible, and hope that people will respect the privacy of our children at this time,” Giuliani told the publication in confirming the divorce proceedings.

    When asked why the couple was splitting up, he said it wasn’t anyone’s fault.

    “In these divorce situations, you cannot place blame, it is 50/50, there are problems on both sides. We will have to divide our properties in New York and Palm Beach,” the former mayor said.

    Judith Giuliani filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court.

    Both have children from their previous marriages.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani third wife Judith divorcing, report says

  • Headline Goes Here

    WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Johnny Valiant killed crossing a Pittsburgh road

  • Headline Goes Here

    YouTube shooter visited gun range before attack, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child reported missing found dead less than 1 hour later

  • Headline Goes Here

    F-16 fighter jet crashes in Nevada desert during routine training mission