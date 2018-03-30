  • Hear them sing: Man builds terrifying Furby organ

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    He had a seven-year dream that has finally come to fruition, and that dream involved Furby, dozen of Furby toys. It’s the stuff of nightmares.

    Sam Battle, who runs the YouTube channel Look Mum No Computer, said he had the first idea of the Furby Organ years ago, and after combing through eBay and thrift stores, he was able to collect enough of the hot toy from 1998.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Then the hard work began. He had to strip, rewire and reprogram the interactive toys so they would produce individual notes and could be controlled by a electronic piano keyboard, Gizmodo reported

    It took Battle 44 Furbys and “a heck of a lot of soldering,” Mashable reported.

    The rest, they say is history.

     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hear them sing: Man builds terrifying Furby organ

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nearly 30 dogs die in Michigan kennel fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida restaurant only serves C-food

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog stolen from backyard returned to owner 3 years later

  • Headline Goes Here

    Coffee and cancer? Judge rules your morning joe must come with warning…