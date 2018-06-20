0 Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen taunted by protesters as she eats at Mexican restaurant

Protestors taunted Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen as she tried to eat her dinner at a Washington, D.C. Mexican restaurant.

About a dozen protesters went into MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday night while Nielsen dined with an unidentified person, The Washington Post reported.

They shouted “shame” and “end family separation,” the newspaper reported.

She had been at the business for about an hour before being disrupted by the protesters at the restaurant that’s two blocks from the White House.

Video of the protest was posted as a 10 minute clip to Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, CNN reported. Warning, the video contains profanity.

One male protester can be heard asking Nielsen, “How dare you spend your evening here eating dinner as you’re complicit in the separation and deportation of over 10,000 children separated from their parents? How can you enjoy a Mexican dinner as you’re deporting and imprisoning tens of thousands of people who come here seeking asylum in the United States? We call on you to end family separation and abolish ICE!”

Another yelled, “If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace.”

The Department of Homeland Security responded to the restaurant protest after Nielsen’s dinner, saying, “The Secretary encourages all -- including this group -- who want to see an immigration system that works, that contributes to our economy, that protects our security, and that reflects our values to reach out to Members of Congress and seek their support to close the terrible immigration loopholes that have made our system a mess,” The Washington Post reported.

President Donald Trump’s administration has come under fire for the practice of sending children of illegal immigrants, many seeking asylum, to holding facilities as parents are detained for crossing the border with Mexico, CNN reported. The administration has enacted a zero tolerance policy when it comes to illegal immigration.

