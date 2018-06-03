Homeowner speaks out after he shoots, kills two burglary suspects inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have identified two suspects who were killed during the apparent burglary of an East Memphis home.
Azell Witherspoon, 28 and Demond Robinson, 17, were both killed during the alleged attempt. The shooter will not face charges, police told FOX13.
Less than 24 hours after the shooting, FOX13 spoke with the shooter and resident, who didn’t want to be identified. He credits quick thinking for his safety.
“He picked up his weapon, turned around and points them at me,” he said. “Two pistols.”
The homeowner told FOX13, he was walking inside the house with a close family friend when they ran into the suspects.
The victim's friend ran outside and one the suspects allegedly began shooting in his direction from the porch.
The homeowner, still inside, grabbed his AK-47.
“I just let loose, not knowing it hit both of them,” the man described.
Both suspects died on the scene.
“I mean, we’re in Memphis, you’re going to need a gun," the homeowner said.
The homeowner said he wishes he’d never needed the gun.
