IHOb? Hilarious reactions to restaurant chain's name change

International House of Burgers?
IHOP, the restaurant chain, announced they’ll be changing their name from “IHOP” to “IHOB.” Many people figured IHOP planned on tweaking the brand from an International House of Pancakes to an International House of Breakfast.
The restaurant chain posted a teaser of the new name on social media this morning: “Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers.”
Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018
But people had a lot to say about the name change:
Wait, IHOB stands for International House of Burgers? More like International House of Bankruptcy— Rock🇺🇸 (@TheMichaelRock) June 11, 2018
So @IHOb is apparently "international house of burgers"— Brandon Casteel (@bccasteel) June 11, 2018
I mean
Who
Is going to go here
Instead of 5 guys
Or red Robin
Or almost any other place that sells burgers
Who
So IHOP becomes IHOb because they're now going to sell burgers, meanwhile, Sonic is featuring a Pickle Juice Slush. America is seriously doomed.— JT (@Jaberuski) June 11, 2018
International House of Bankruptcy. #IHOb #ihop pic.twitter.com/uK8h3rSDJh— Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 11, 2018
It isn’t just patrons who are questioning the change. Other companies are jumping on the bandwagon too.
bocket like it's hot pic.twitter.com/lwroiI3iVB— Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) June 11, 2018
Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn— A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018
We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018
🍌 pancakes, 🍌 syrup, 🍌 French toast, 🍌 crepes...We LOVE where you’re going with this @IHOP 🎉😉 #InternationalHouseofBananas #IHOB pic.twitter.com/Pd8rLEXtuP— Chiquita (@Chiquita) June 7, 2018
Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}