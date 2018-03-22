Jill Scott wont have to pay estranged husband spousal support

Jill Scott won’t have to pay her husband spousal support.
Bossip reported that, according to court documents, a Tennessee judge has denied the 45-year-old singer’s estranged husband, Mike Dobson, spousal support.
According to the gossip site, the judge has enforced the estranged couple’s prenuptial agreement. Under that agreement, Scott and Dobson agreed to not seek spousal support, alimony, or maintenance and that no “marital property” would come from the union.
Court papers said the judge still had the right to throw out the prenup should something happen that calls it into question, Bossip reported.
Scott and Dobson married in June 2016. Scott filed for divorce in November 2017.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}