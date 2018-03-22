  • Jill Scott wont have to pay estranged husband spousal support

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Jill Scott won’t have to pay her husband spousal support.

    Bossip reported that, according to court documents, a Tennessee judge has denied the 45-year-old singer’s estranged husband, Mike Dobson, spousal support.

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to the gossip site, the judge has enforced the estranged couple’s prenuptial agreement. Under that agreement, Scott and Dobson agreed to not seek spousal support, alimony, or maintenance and that no “marital property” would come from the union.

    Court papers said the judge still had the right to throw out the prenup should something happen that calls it into question, Bossip reported.

    Scott and Dobson married in June 2016. Scott filed for divorce in November 2017. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jill Scott wont have to pay estranged husband spousal support

  • Headline Goes Here

    Protesters delay start of NBA game over fatal shooting by Sacramento police

  • Headline Goes Here

    Senate approves $1.3 trillion spending bill

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee woman allegedly opens fire on woman in church parking lot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Feds: Postal worker on disability got $94,000, was in 35 motorcycle races