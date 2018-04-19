Kanye West announces new albums, release dates on Twitter

Kanye West has been doing a lot of tweeting lately, teasing a philosophy book and sharing his thoughts on life and creativity.
His latest set of tweets, however, is about music.
The rapper, husband and father of three announced two new albums.
One album, called “Kids See Ghost,” will be a joint effort with Kid Cudi, who is signed to West’s GOOD Music label imprint. The name of the album is also the name of West and Cudi’s group.
“Kids See Ghost” will be out June 8.
“Me and Cudi album June 8th,’ West tweeted. “It’s called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group.”
Before the release of that album, West will release his own seven-track album June 1.
“My album is 7 songs,” he tweeted. “June 1st.”
West also announced the release dates for albums from other artists on GOOD Music. Teyana Taylor’s album will be out June 22 and Pusha T has a release May 25.
