Kate Spade funeral to be held in her hometown of Kansas City on Thursday

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade will be held in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

    The Kansas City Star reported that a funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church.

    According to Spade’s father, Frank Brosnahan, the funeral will be in the same church where her grandparents were married.

    Spade, who co-founded the fashion brand Kate Spade New York with her husband, Andy Spade, died by suicide at age 55 in New York. 

    People reported that Spade’s family has asked for donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or Wayside Waifs, a no-kill animal shelter in Kansas City, in lieu of flowers.

