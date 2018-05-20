Krispy Kreme unveils blueberry glaze doughnut

ATLANTA - There's nothing like spotting the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts "Hot Now" sign blazing in the store window.
And for a short time, fans will have another reason to rejoice when spotting it.
Krispy Kreme has announced a new one-of-a-kind confection - the Blueberry Glaze Doughnut. It's not a blueberry doughnut; instead, Krispy Kreme is adding the blueberry flavor into its mouth-watering glaze.
The blueberry glaze follows the company's Lemon Glaze Doughnut, which won a January fan vote on which flavored treat it should make. Caramel finished second in that vote with blueberry coming in third, with 20 percent of the votes.
But blueberry fans will have to act fast. The Blueberry Glaze Doughnut will only be available for one week -- from May 21 to May 27. And it's only available at participating stores.
