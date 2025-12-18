Universal secures key approval for first UK theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal is one step closer to building its first-ever theme park in the United Kingdom.

Universal announced it has secured major approval for the project planned near Bedford, a town north of London.

The massive resort will feature themed lands, hotels and entertainment, with a potential opening date around 2031.

As part of the project, Universal anticipates creating thousands of jobs, which will provide a significant boost to the local economy.

