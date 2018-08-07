0 Lady Gaga to launch Las Vegas residency at the end of this year

LAS VEGAS - Lady Gaga announced an exclusive residency at Park Theater at the new MGM resort in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The six-time Grammy winner, 32, will perform 27 shows. The singer’s little monsters can choose between two different performances: “Lady Gaga Enigma,” and “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano.”

LADY GAGA ENIGMA

THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATERLV

PLUS 4 EXCLUSIVE JAZZ & PIANO ENGAGEMENTS

LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE TOMORROW

ON SALE 8/13. https://t.co/pv0Ib9sGnV #GAGAVEGAS pic.twitter.com/DsZhRH79KH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 7, 2018

According to Ticketmaster, the Enigma show will center around Lady Gaga’s greatest pop hits, while the “Jazz & Piano” show will feature a stripped-down version of her songs, including music from The Great American Songbook.

The first show is set to debut Dec. 28.

“I can’t wait to share “Enigma” with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us,” Lady Gaga said via Live Entertainment. “The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday and open to the general public starting August 13.

A limited number of VIP packages -- including meet and greets with the star -- will also be available.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Gaga is expected to earn $400,000 for each performance, or $15 million over the course of the residency.

“It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas,” Gaga said in a news release. “I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before. I’ll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners – you can count on this performer always for one thing…I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!”

See all of Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency dates below:

LADY GAGA ENIGMA

Dec. 28, 30 and 31

Jan. 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31

Feb. 2

May 30

June 1, 6, 8, 12 and 14

Oct. 17, 19, 23, 25 and 31

Nov. 2, 6 and 8

LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO

Jan. 20

Feb. 3

June 2, 9

