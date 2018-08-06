  • Live updates: Rick Gates testifies at Manafort trial

    By: Debbie Lord

    Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s right-hand man for more than 12 years, has taken the stand in Manafort’s financial fraud trial to testify against his former mentor.

    Prosecutors claim Gates, 46, was instructed by Manafort to lie in an effort to hide millions of dollars from the U.S. government.

    Gates cut a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's team earlier this year in exchange for his testimony. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    Here’s what he is saying:

    • Gates said he conspired with Manafort to falsify Manafort’s tax returns.
    • Gates testified he and Manafort failed to report foreign bank accounts. 

