LOOK: John Stamos' baby boy meets 'Full House' stars Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin

Whoa, baby!
"Full House" star John Stamos' 1-month-old son, Billy, recently met two members of his dad's TV family – and the sweet moment was caught on camera.
"The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers," Stamos captioned an Instagram photo that showed Billy, clad in a Jesse and the Rippers onesie, with actors Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin.
Billy, born April 10, is the first son of Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh, People reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}