  • LOOK: John Stamos' baby boy meets 'Full House' stars Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Whoa, baby!

    "Full House" star John Stamos' 1-month-old son, Billy, recently met two members of his dad's TV family – and the sweet moment was caught on camera.

    "The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers," Stamos captioned an Instagram photo that showed Billy, clad in a Jesse and the Rippers onesie, with actors Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin. 

    Billy, born April 10, is the first son of Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh, People reported.

