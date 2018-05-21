Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate royal wedding flowers to hospice patients

LONDON - Patients at St. Joseph's Hospice in London received a special gift after Saturday's royal wedding.
According to People magazine, Britain's Prince Harry and bride Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, gave the hospice some flowers that had been used to decorate St. George's Chapel for their ceremony.
"Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients," the hospice wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of a smiling patient holding a bouquet. "A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture."
Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our...Posted by St Joseph's Hospice on Sunday, May 20, 2018
Meanwhile, Markle sent her bridal bouquet to Westminster Abbey "to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior," a tribute to those who died in World War I and other military conflicts, according to a press release.
"This is a tradition which was begun by HM Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, at her marriage to King George VI in memory of her brother Fergus who was killed in 1915 at the Battle of Loos during the First World War," the release said.
The Duchess of Sussex has sent the bouquet she carried during yesterday's #RoyalWedding to Westminster Abbey to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. More: https://t.co/pdFnYO1S49 @KensingtonRoyal @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/TnrCEl4M4u— Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) May 20, 2018
