0 Mom claims ‘deodorant challenge' left her daughter with second-degree burns

A mom in England is putting out a new warning about one of those viral challenges that started cropping up a year ago.

Jamie Prescott told Fox News that her daughter was the latest teen to try the “deodorant challenge,” a physical test of a person releasing spray deodorant on bare skin as close and as long as possible.

She said her daughter Ellie tried it three weeks ago, and that the wounds from the super cold spray are still on her daughter’s arms and are weeping, Fox News reported.

Ellie told Fox News that a friend of hers did the same challenge last year and still has the scars. Ellie, according to her mother’s Facebook post, may need skin grafts eventually because of the damage.

Another mother said her 10-year-old daughter sprayed the deodorant on her hand for a couple of minutes, The Lancashire Telegraph reported. Kristy Heathcote said that her daughter had to stay inside to avoid getting an infection and could have needed a skin graft.

A third mother, Sara Pears Stanley, said her daughter also tried the challenge last year, and was told not to do it again.

So what causes the injuries?

The University of Utah Health published a story about the ramifications of the deodorant challenge in June 2017.

“Depending on how long they spray the aerosol on their skin, kids can effectively give themselves first-, second- and even third-degree burns,” dermatologist Dr, David Smart said.

“It is an aerosol burn caused by the pressurized gas within the spray cooling quickly. The decrease in temperature freezes the skin causing frostbite. This type of frostbite is very similar to a burn,” Smart said last year.

