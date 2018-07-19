Mother charged for allegedly allowing two men to rape her toddler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A mother in Independence, Missouri is facing child abuse charges after she admitted to taking her 2 year-old daughter to a home where two men allegedly raped the child.
According to KSHB, Azzie Watson was charged with three counts of abuse or neglect and one count of child endangerment.
On June 29, police in Kansas City were called to a hospital to investigate a report of a rape, according to WDAF.
Police were then given a recording made by Watson’s boyfriend, Charles Green, in which Watson admits to repeatedly taking her daughter to a house and watching two men rape her daughter. In the recording, she says that her daughter was raped about five times.
Watson later changed her story, claiming that she lied about the incidents because was scared of Green, according to court documents obtained by WDAF.
The 2-year-old has tested positive for an STD and meth was also found in the child’s system, police say.
Green admitted to smoking meth with Watson while children were present. He also faces two counts of child endangerment.
