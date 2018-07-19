New York City steam pipe explosion sends massive plume over Manhattan

According to WNBC, the blast occurred about 6:30 a.m. EDT Thursday near the intersection of 21st Street and Fifth Avenue.
Authorities have not reported any injuries in the explosion, which “spewed debris all over the streets,” the news station said.
Fire crews were still at the scene an hour later, and officials closed streets in the area as commuters headed to work.
(Flatiron District, Manhattan) Steam Pipe Explosion —This was the scene after a steam pipe exploded on a busy street, propelling heavy smoke into the air. Follow here: https://t.co/XYEWB2VS9t #CitizenAppNYC pic.twitter.com/KajDPFxxYt— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) July 19, 2018
@NY1 @NYDailyNews it’s coming from below the street pic.twitter.com/5qusMvReBg— Casie Jordan (@kcavery) July 19, 2018
