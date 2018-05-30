0 Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra are dating, report says

LOS ANGELES - “Quantico” actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are reportedly a couple.

According to Us Weekly, Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 35, were seen together over Memorial Day weekend, attending the “Beauty and the Beast Live” concert in Los Angeles Friday.

“They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA,” an unnamed source said of the couple’s concert date. The source said they left just as the show ended.

On Saturday, another unnamed source told Us Weekly, they couple sat together at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

“Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy,” an onlooker told Us. “They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”

According to BuzzFeed, the two were photographed at some point over the weekend posing on a boat with Wilmer Valderamma, Jack McBrayer and other actors. The photos were reposted by a Priyanka Chopra fan page on Instagram.

Whether Chopra and Jonas are dating or not, the two are definitely friends. They walked the 2017 Met Gala red carpet together as dates.

“Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other,” Choproa said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last year, according to Us Weekly. “So he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

