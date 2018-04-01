0 No joke: Newest teen challenge is snorting condoms

Internet challenges can be meaningful, like the Ice Bucket Challenge to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease. Or it can be dangerous, like the Tide Pod challenge, which has sent several students to the hospital.

But the Condom Challenge is not only dangerous, it’s downright gross. It involves inhaling an unwrapped condom through your nose and pulling it through your throat, Newsweek reported.

It apparently is not a new fad, but it has been on the rise lately as some teens look for a way to fight boredom. Looking for the Condom Challenge on YouTube will provide plenty of examples, Newsweek reported.

In San Antonio, a class taught parents about the trend, KMPH reported.

"There are all kinds of drugs and kids are clever, so it's just really what are our kids doing? So, that's what we try to share," Stephen Enriquez, a state education specialist, told KMPH.

Enriquez said social media and the need for “likes, views, and subscribers” is helping drive the trends.

"As graphic as it is, we have to show parents because teens are going online looking for challenges and recreating them,” Enriquez told KMPH.

