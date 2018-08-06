Nutella parent company looking for taste testers

ALBA, Italy - If hazelnut is your thing, then there could be a job for you with Nutella. Ferrero, the company that makes the popular chocolate and hazelnut spread, is looking for 60 “sensory judges” to taste test not only Nutella, but the other products Ferrero makes, USA Today reported.
The company published an advertisement for potential candidates through Ferrero’s research and development company.
But if you think you can work from the confines of the United States, not so fast. The job requires relocating to Alba, Italy in the country’s Piedmont region in the northwest. The job pool is open to average consumers, not experienced taste testers. Candidates must not have any food allergies and must be familiar with computers.
Sixty volunteers will go through a three-month training course that starts next month. It will sharpen their sense of taste and smell and teach them the right terms when describing their findings, The Local, an Italian news agency reported.
If moving to Italy as a taste tester is something you’d be interested in, you can apply at alba@openjob.it and use the reference code ALB01 in the subject line, Travel + Leisure reported.
The 60 people will be whittled down to 40 for two panels, USA Today reported. The jobs are part-time.
