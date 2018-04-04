0 Parkland shooting: Anthony Borges, final survivor of shooting, released from hospital

The teen who saved the lives of 20 of his classmates during the Parkland school shooting has finally left the hospital, according to multiple media reports.

Anthony Borges, though, doesn’t consider himself a hero, NBC News reported.

He told the “Today” show that he’s just lucky to be alive.

The school shooting on Feb. 14 left 17 people dead. Borges barricaded a door shut and used his body to shield other students, stopping the bullets that were being shot through the closed door, NBC News reported.

The 15-year-old was shot five times, CNN reported.

NBC reported that doctors removed a third of one of the teen’s lung. One bullet landed near his liver. Three hit his legs.

His family said last month, that it plans to sue Broward County, the school district and the Sheriff’s Office, CNN reported.

They plan to ask for unspecified monetary damages.

“The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the Principal and School Resource Officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent,” family attorney Alex Arreaza wrote in the notice of intent to sue, CNN reported.

A photo of Borges in his hospital bed from the Broward County Sheriff’s Twitter feed went viral shortly after the shooting.

The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas. pic.twitter.com/U0PVkEwpFZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2018

Gunman Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, faces 17 counts of premeditated murder for the shooting.

