Prince Harry called ex Chelsy Davy before royal wedding, sources say

Prince Harry reportedly called his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy ahead of his royal wedding to Meghan Markle last week.
According to Vanity Fair, Davy was invited to the royal wedding but learned she wasn’t invited to the evening reception.
A family friend told Vanity Fair that Harry called Davy out of courtesy and they shared a “tearful phone call.”
“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on,” the source told Vanity Fair. “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gate-crash the party.”
Harry and Davy dated for seven years, from 2004 to 2011, PEOPLE reports.
Before their split, it was rumored that Davy was uncomfortable with being in the spotlight.
The pair are reportedly still friendly and have several mutual friends.
Davy, 32, was born in Zimbabwe. Her father, Charles Davy, is a safari farmer and her mother, Beverly Donald Davy, is a former Coca-Cola model and was Miss Rhodesia 1973, according to Elle Magazine.
Davy studied economics and earned a law degree in 2009. She launched her own jewelry brand, Aya, in 2016.
Davy wasn’t the only ex-girlfriend at the wedding.
Harry also invited Cressida Bonas, who he dated from 2012 to 2014.
Vanity Fair reports that Bonas, an English model and actress, was not invited to the exclusive evening reception, either.
