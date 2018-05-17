  • Rapper Offset, of Migos, wrecks car overnight in Atlanta

    By: Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Migos rapper Offset reportedly destroyed his car late Wednesday night in Atlanta and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to TMZ.

    The gossip website posted a photo of the mangled green Dodge Challenger being towed on a flatbed.

    No accident report was taken and emergency medical workers were not called to the scene.

    Offset’s fiancée, Cardi B, went to be with him following the accident, according to TMZ.

    On May 9 during a lengthy interview on Howard Stern’s radio show, Cardi B, who is expecting a baby girl with Offset, said she and the Migos star are building a new house together in Atlanta, where they plan to raise their child.

