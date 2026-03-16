Deputies respond to possible shooting near Orange County supermarket

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a possible shooting Monday.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Bravo Supermarkets at Hiawassee and Silver Star roads.

Several deputy cruisers were at the scene when a Channel 9 crew arrived.

Channel 9 was told the incident involved a shooting, but it is not clear what happened.

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