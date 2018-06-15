0 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' NeNe Leakes says husband Gregg has cancer

NeNe Leakes announced on Instagram Thursday that her husband,Gregg Leakes, has cancer.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmate didn’t provide details in terms of where his cancer is. In May, Gregg Leakes was in a hospital for two weeks for unspecified reasons. Last November, he was hospitalized for a dangerously low heartbeat.

The couple married in 1997 and divorced in 2011 but reconciled and remarried two years later.

Reaction from fans has been strong. She received more than 175,000 likes on the post in 17 hours.

“Our New Normal and the fight begins,” she captioned the post.

In a follow-up post, NeNe Leakes thanked fans for their support and gave an update on how her husband is doing.

“We have been so overwhelmed with the out pouring of love, support, thoughtfulness and prayers. Some of you have educated us on cleanses, diets & holistic healthcare. We wouldn’t know some of these things if it wasn’t for the reach we have been blessed to have.”

“So far, Gregg is doing great! He feels good with the exception of not being able to eat a lot,” she wrote. “The cancer was removed! Now we have to decide whether we do chemo or not? Would you?”

She also thanked past and current “RHOA” cast members for their support, including Kim Zolziack, whose relationship with NeNe Leakes has been strained.

“Thank you so much to the ladies I work with and have worked with in the past for sending gifts, love and just good ole words of encouragement,” Leakes said in a follow up post, tagging Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Shamea Morton, Lisa Wu and Zolciak.

“We hope you all know that this really means a lot.”

