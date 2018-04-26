0 Singer Janelle Monae identifies as queer, pansexual in Rolling Stone interview

In an interview with Rolling Stone published Thursday, Grammy-nominated singer Janelle Monae addressed her sexuality, a subject that’s long been speculated under the limelight.

Monae spoke to the magazine about being in relationships with men and women and said that while she initially identified as bisexual, after learning about pansexuality, she realized she identifies with it as well.

“Being a queer black woman in America -- someone who has been in relationships with both men and women -- I consider myself to be a free (expletives),” she said.

“Later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Compared with being bisexual, which means someone is attracted to more than one gender, being pansexual “means being attracted to all gender identities, or attracted to people regardless of gender,” according to LGBTQ organization GLAAD.

Other celebrities that have spoken out about being pansexual include Miley Cyrus, Laci Green, Angel Haze and Jazz Jennings.

“I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you,” she told Rolling Stone.

Monae also spoke about her long-awaited third solo album “Dirty Computer,” saying, “A lot of this album is a reaction to the sting of what it means to hear people in my family say, ‘All gay people are going to hell.’” The singer now says she serves “the God of Love.”

“Through my experiences, I hope people are seen and heard,” she said. “I may make some mistakes. I may have to learn on the go, but I’m open to this journey.”

“Dirty Computer” will be released Friday.

