Slash offers to give estranged wife $6.6M, cars, spousal support to end marriage

Slash, the legendary guitarist of Guns & Roses, has agreed to pay his estranged wife, Perla Ferrar, over $6.6 million to end their marriage, according to The Blast.
“Perla has been slow responding, or has deliberately drawn out responding, throughout this matter,” he said in court documents. “I want to move on with my life.”
The rocker, born Saul Hudson, agreed to pay Ferrar a lump sum of $6,627,352, plus $100,000 a month in spousal support until she dies or remarries, Page Six reports.
In exchange, Slash would keep his interest in his guitars, instruments, companies and residual income.
Ferrar would get to keep the couple’s cars: a 2014 Range Rover, 2015 Mercedes AMG and 2015 Mercedes GL 450.
Slash, 52, and Ferrar, 43, have two sons: London, 15, and Cash, 13.
The guitarist offered to give Ferrar primary physical custody, but asked to keep joint legal custody.
He also agreed to pay $39,000 per month in child support.
The children will also collect 1.8 percent of Slash’s income until the year 2036.
Slash and Ferrar have been married since 2001. Slash filed for divorce in 2014.
