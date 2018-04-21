0 Stormy Daniels' attorney talks about 'locked and loaded' DVD, Sean Hannity

The attorney for Stormy Daniels reiterated that a DVD of evidence of the adult film actress’ affair with President Donald Trump is “locked and loaded,” Newsweek reported.

Michael Avenatti appeared on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” and in the online-only Overtime segment, the attorney was grilled about the DVD, which he teased with a photograph in a tweet last month.

Maher asked whether Avenatti would ever “release the contents of the warning-shot disc of evidence you tweeted about.”

“Possibly. It depends how the case progresses,” Avenatti said.

Maher tried to get specific, asking “What’s on it?”

“Well, we took that picture and we tweeted it out and it was exactly that -- it was a warning shot to Michael Cohen and the president that if they tried to claim that my client was a liar after ‘60 Minutes’ there was gonna be consequences, and it worked, and it worked perfectly because we heard nothing from them,” Avenatti said.

Avenatti also was asked about Cohen’s legal relationship with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“Here’s what I think: I think that when the documents actually come out, and there are documents -- there’s no question in my mind, there are documents with Sean Hannity’s name on them -- the extent of that relationship, when it finally surfaces, I think will be very embarrassing to Sean Hannity,” Avenatti said.

Hannity has claimed that Cohen merely advised him on a real estate query.

Avenatti described Cohen as a “zero,” Newsweek reported

“I think that Michael Cohen knows where almost all the bodies are buried, and I think that he’s going to sing like a canary,” Avenatti said. “I know he’s going to fold, because here’s the problem, when you have a fixer, you need two things at least: You need a guy who is tough, and you need a guy that is smart. This guy is neither tough nor smart. I think he’s a zero.”

