Man arrested after fatal shooting at Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police said they have arrested Jaden Alexander Harris, who’s now facing charges of second-degree homicide with a firearm, following a fatal shooting on Thursday afternoon at Lake Monroe.

Police said the shooting happened at 800 Marbella Lane shortly after 5:20 p.m.

Officers said upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

The investigation revealed that an altercation between Harris and the victim began while they were driving near State Road 46 and Mangoustine Avenue.

According to law enforcement, the confrontation ended at Vue on Lake Monroe Apartments, where Harris allegedly shot the victim.

Sanford police said Harris remained at the scene after the shooting and was subsequently arrested.

Officers said he was booked on the charge of second degree homicide with a firearm at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident between Harris and the victim.

