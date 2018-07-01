Surreal video shows 'shelf cloud' over Michigan lake

MUNISING, Mich. - A surreal video shows a large shelf cloud over Lake Superior in Michigan.
The video was filmed by Holly Belongie Marenger, who owns a vacation rental near Munising.
Marenger told KIRO 7 the experience was “pretty incredible.”
Marenger said it was 85 degrees and muggy when she noticed the cloud formation.
In the post she shared on Facebook with videos, she wrote, “In the distance it looked like a huge wave heading towards us, so we decided to watch it come in. We didn’t get any rain, but the wind was so strong when it hit shore, you could hardly breathe.”
The National Weather Service defines a shelf cloud as a low, horizontal wedge-shaped arcus cloud, associated with a thunderstorm gust front. They also form occasionally with a cold front in the absence of thunderstorms.
