0 Teen girl hospitalized after being choked, punched by male student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 15-year-old Tennessee girl spent hours in the hospital Thursday after she said she was punched and choked by a male student while riding a school bus home.

The Craigmont Middle School student told Memphis police that she felt like at one point she could not breathe. The girl's mother took her to the hospital after they filed a formal complaint with the school. The family also filed a report with the Memphis Police Department in the emergency room.

“She got home, she was crying. She didn't want to say anything at first. She went straight to a restroom,” Diana Angel said.

Eventually, Angel saw her daughter’s face.

“She came home with bruises on her neck, a swollen jaw, [and] scratches,” she said. “This little boy got on top of her and started choking her. It's very messed up.

The family went to the hospital where police officers took a report, and pictures of the teen’s neck and swollen jaw.

“We are going to press charges,” said Angel. “We are going to do everything we can to keep her safe, because she is scared now.”

Representatives from Shelby County Schools have not commented.

Angel believes the adult driver should have broken up the fight before the choking began.

“The students are in the bus driver’s care at that moment. So, yes, I definitely think he should've been involved,” she said.

Memphis police are now working to determine who the attacker is, and the school is also looking into the matter, according to Angel.

“I just wish his parents would've taught him better,” she said.

As her daughter recovers from her injuries, Angel said she will be the one driving her to school.

“I'm scared for her. I don't even think I want to put her on the bus anymore,” she said.

All buses for Shelby County Schools have video cameras, school officials said.

