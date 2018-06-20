  • Texas billboard urging liberals to leave state goes viral

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    VEGA, Texas - A Texas billboard urging liberals to get out of the state has gone viral, racking up thousands of shares on social media.

    According to KFDA, the billboard along Interstate 40 near Vega reads: "Liberals, please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS." 

    Facebook user Kyle Mccallie of Fritch shared a photo of the sign Tuesday.

    "Billboard 6 miles east of Vega on I-40 east bound! I like it," he quipped in his Facebook post, which has been shared more than 12,000 times.

    The billboard's owner was not identified in KFDA's report

