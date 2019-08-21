  • Time to dance: ‘Dancing with the Stars' cast list revealed

    By: Sarah Wilson

    What do a supermodel, a former White House press secretary and an NBA player have in common?

    They're all on the newly revealed cast list for "Dancing with the Stars" season 28. The list of stars was released during "Good Morning America" on Wednesday morning.

    You can catch the season premiere on WFTV Channel 9 on Monday, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m.

    Scroll down to see the full cast list.

    Celebrities:

    Lauren Alaina – country music star
    Christie Brinkley – supermodel
    Ally Brooke – pop star
    Hannah Brown – "The Bachelorette"
    Karamo Brown – TV host
    Kate Flannery – TV star
    Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of Famer
    Kel Mitchell – comedian/actor
    Lamar Odom – two-time NBA champion
    Sean Spicer – former White House press secretary
    James Van Der Beek – TV icon
    Mary Wilson – The Supremes
     

    Professional dancers:

    Brandon Armstrong
    Lindsay Arnold
    Alan Bersten
    Cheryl Burke
    Witney Carson
    Val Chmerkovskiy
    Sasha Farber
    Jenna Johnson
    Daniella Karagach
    Keo Motsepe 
    Peta Murgatroyd
    Pasha Pashkov
    Gleb Savchenko
    Emma Slater

