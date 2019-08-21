Time to dance: ‘Dancing with the Stars' cast list revealed

What do a supermodel, a former White House press secretary and an NBA player have in common?
They're all on the newly revealed cast list for "Dancing with the Stars" season 28. The list of stars was released during "Good Morning America" on Wednesday morning.
You can catch the season premiere on WFTV Channel 9 on Monday, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m.
Scroll down to see the full cast list.
Celebrities:
Lauren Alaina – country music star
Christie Brinkley – supermodel
Ally Brooke – pop star
Hannah Brown – "The Bachelorette"
Karamo Brown – TV host
Kate Flannery – TV star
Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of Famer
Kel Mitchell – comedian/actor
Lamar Odom – two-time NBA champion
Sean Spicer – former White House press secretary
James Van Der Beek – TV icon
Mary Wilson – The Supremes
Professional dancers:
Brandon Armstrong
Lindsay Arnold
Alan Bersten
Cheryl Burke
Witney Carson
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Keo Motsepe
Peta Murgatroyd
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater
