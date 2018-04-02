  • Today's the day for free pizza from Little Caesars

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    We know what many people will be doing for lunch today. They’ll be lining up for free pizza from Little Caesars.

    Last month, the pizza chain announced that it would make good on a promotion if a 16 seed in March Madness NCAA tournament beat the first seed

    It finally happened when University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat Virginia 74-54 in the tournament’s first round. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    So today, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time, you can order a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo, which normally runs $5. It includes a four-slice pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce soda per family, Little Caesars announced last month. There is a caveat: You have to order the deal by 1 p.m., not just be in line to order and while supplies last.

    Click here for the complete rules.

    UMBC lost in its second-round game against Kansas State. Tonight we will see who will win the championship as Michigan takes on Villanova.

    FILE PHOTO
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Today's the day for free pizza from Little Caesars

  • Headline Goes Here

    3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 ways to celebrate National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pippa Middleton's father-in-law arrested, charged with raping a minor

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas teen accepted to 20 top-tier colleges, gets full-ride scholarships…