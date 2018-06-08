Trump says he's considering pardoning Muhammad Ali, but one may not be necessary

President Donald Trump said during an impromptu news conference Friday morning that he was considering pardoning boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
Trump made the comments before heading to Canada to attend the G-7 summit.
President Trump on possible pardon: "I'm thinking about somebody that you all know very well, and he went through a lot, and he wasn't very popular then"— CSPAN (@cspan) June 8, 2018
Reporter: "O.J.?"
Trump: "No, I'm not thinking about O.J." He concludes, "I'm thinking about Muhammad Ali." pic.twitter.com/50rrdmYaPM
Ali refused to serve in the Vietnam War after converting to Islam, declaring himself a conscientious objector, The Associated Press reported. Ali was stripped of his heavyweight crown in 1967, and a legal fight ensued. The Supreme Court ruled in Ali’s favor in 1971 and he regained the boxing title in 1974, The AP reported.
Ali died in 2016 from complications of Parkinson's disease.
Ron Tweel, Ali's attorney, released a statement in response to Trump's comments about a possible pardon, saying that while the sentiment is appreciated, there is no conviction from which a pardon is needed.
JUST IN: @MuhammadAlis attorney responds to reports of @realDonaldTrump possible pardoning consideration. @WLKY pic.twitter.com/hV4WLsLxwL— Tre Ward (@TreWardWLKY) June 8, 2018
