  • Uber Eats driver shoots would-be robbers; 1 critically injured

    By: Jerrita Patterson, Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery that involved an Uber Eats driver in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis.

    Police said three people attempted to rob the driver in the parking lot of an International House of Pancakes restaurant.

    During the attempted robbery, the driver pulled out a gun and began shooting, police said.

    One suspect was struck and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

     

