0 Urine found in library soap dispenser and air freshener, police say

BURLINGTON, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts launched an investigation after urine was found inside the soap dispenser and air fresheners at the Burlington Public Library.

Officers were called to the library at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, for reports of suspicious activity.

A visitor to the library said they reported finding a cup of urine atop a shelf in the men's restroom the day before. The container and its contents were then promptly disposed of.

However, when witnesses reported the strong smell of urine was still lingering in the bathroom, library staff realized it had been poured into the soap dispenser and the air freshener.

"I think it's pretty crazy that someone would do that, you never know what people are going to do these days," said one staffer named Matt. "It's one of those things where you shouldn't have to think twice."

Surveillance footage is being reviewed in an effort to pinpoint any suspects.

The soap dispensers are now secure.

Frequent visitors to the library said they hope this was a one-time incident.

"I think it's gross [and] disgusting -- it's a nice library, a nice community -- it's a family friendly place," said Conor, another staff member.

Library officials declined to comment, saying only that this is now a police matter.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.

