Want some free coffee? If you live near a Wawa convenience store, you can get a complimentary caffeine fix on "Wawa Day," a celebration of the chain's 54th anniversary.
#WawaDay is back on 4/12! Get ready for FREE Any Size ☕️ to celebrate our 54th anniversary and achievements through the years! pic.twitter.com/xFmk5n1iRg— Wawa (@Wawa) April 6, 2018
According to a Wawa news release, customers can get "free cups of any-size coffee" Thursday at any of the company's 790-plus stores in Pennsylvania; Florida; Washington, D.C.; New Jersey; Delaware; Maryland; and Virginia.
Wawa "expects to give away 2 million free cups" of java throughout the day, the company said.
The press release continued: "In April of 2014, Wawa celebrated its 50th anniversary in convenience retailing and marked the milestone with the first Wawa Day event and the launch of The Wawa Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit organization founded to encompass most of Wawa's charitable giving. At its inception, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation set a goal to donate $50 million to causes supporting health, hunger and everyday heroes by 2018. During its 2018 Wawa Day celebration, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation are pleased to announce that they have met this goal as of early 2018, and over the past four years have donated $50 million to causes surrounding health, hunger and heroes throughout Wawa’s operating area."
