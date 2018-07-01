0 Wedding photographer uses downtown Dayton fire as backdrop for stunning photo

DAYTON, Ohio - A large fire may have destroyed an abandoned building, but it made one bride and groom’s wedding day with a stunning photo in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday.

Megan Allen, owner of Studio 22 Photography, told Dayton Daily News that she captured a photo of Dillon and Corrie Jameson of Troy after they left their wedding reception to pose in front of the flames.

“Immediately, I ran toward the bride, Corrie, to alert her, and I was thrilled when she met me halfway through the reception hall, breathless, and said, ‘We have to go to the fire for photos!’” Allen said.

They were in the middle of their reception at Top of the Market located at 32 Webster St. when they saw what looked like an explosion and flames shooting out of the top of the abandoned building on Brainbridge Street nearby.

The couple and their photographer climbed up a gravel hill and crossed a train track to get a spot close enough to feel the heat, Allen said.

“I’m known for doing crazy stuff. I’ll go as far as my couples will go,” said Allen.

Allen said the couple did a few different poses for a crowd of people before heading back to their reception.

Jameson said she and her husband met while they were seniors in high school.

“They are truly a fearless couple. I love them because they were ready to get down and dirty to get a memorable shot. I was thankful that they trusted me,” Allen said of the newlyweds.

While it was hot being so close to the flames, Jameson said her makeup stayed put and her dress didn’t get too dirty.

Jameson said the party continued even after the slight interruption.

“Megan is the best. We couldn’t have picked a better photographer. She’s so fun and adventurous,” said Jameson.

Police confirmed the fire in the abandoned building on Brainbridge Street was arson and two juveniles are in custody. No injuries have been reported.

