16-Year-Old killed in shooting at Osceola County Walmart, identified by deputies

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office have identified 16-year-old Jairus Eroge Jones as the teen who was shot and killed at a Walmart on Thursday, Feb. 19.

The incident occurred after authorities received reports of shoplifting involving three individuals. Two other individuals present at the time of the shooting, a juvenile and an adult in his 20s, have been identified but not publicly named.

Sheriff Christopher Blackmon stated that a Walmart loss prevention officer notified a deputy about three men hiding merchandise inside the store around 8 p.m. Three armed “good Samaritans” were on the scene and told law enforcement they would assist during the confrontation.

Channel 9 spoke to one of the people who stepped in to help. His name“Then he tried to pull out his gun and run,” Villanueva said. is Yamil Villanueva. He’s in the video standing next to the deputy who shot Jones.

“I heard arguing and commotion,” said Villanueva.

According to him, the deputy was telling Jairus to stop, but he wouldn’t listen.

“Then he tried to pull out his gun and run,” Villanueva said. “The gun fell. The [deputy] directed him not to pick up the gun, and leave the gun on the floor. He didn’t comply.”

“He disobeyed the lawful order.”

Villanueva said he heard shots, and his corrections officer training kicked in. He had his concealed department-issued gun on him.

“I was like wow. This is really happening. I’m going to have to use my firearm to protect these people around me... to make sure nobody gets hurt,” he said.

He pulled his gun, but he said he never fired it. He said he was able to get the deputy’s attention and talk to him.

“I was relieved, but I didn’t know what was going on until drew my firearm and peeped the corner,” he said. “I realized the suspect had got shot.”

He said customers and employees were running out of the store while this was going on.

“I told the [deputy who I was] because I [didn’t] want to make it seem like I was a threat,” he said. “I told him I’m an off duty corrections officer. I’m an ally. He allowed me to approach.”

He said the deputy told him to be careful because there were two other people with Jones.

The other two made it out of the store, according to the Sheriff’s office. Detectives were able to track down the other two people. They were not arrested nor charged.

The investigation is ongoing. The FDLE is investigating the deputy-involved shooting. The deputy is on paid leave, which is standard protocol.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group