One dead after officer-involved shooting inside Poinciana Walmart

POINCIANA, Fla. — The Osceola Sheriff says a deputy shot and killed an armed shoplifter. It happened inside the Walmart on Cypress Parkway.

According to Sheriff Christopher Blackmon, it was around 8pm when a Walmart loss prevention officer notified a deputy about three men inside with concealed merchandise. The loss prevention officer and deputy attempted to meet the men at the front of the store. Sheriff Blackmon says, “When they did a gentleman took off running, had a gun in his hand, and with that said, our deputy fired downrange at the suspect and took him out. He had a gun in his hand running through the store.”

Investigators say that the deputy was concerned for the lives of the other shoppers inside. They say the suspect ran through the store with a gun in his hand and was approaching other customers.

Sheriff Blackmon wouldn’t say if the man pointed the gun at the deputy. He says the other two suspects left the store. “We’ve got great video surveillance of them.” The sheriff’s helicopter as also flying above the scene searching. Sheriff Blackmon says the deputy involved is doing fine. He’s on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to investigators, three good Samaritans were on scene. One was a firefighter, another a police officer, and the third was a regular civilian. All three were armed and told law enforcement they would assist. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

