80-year-old woman shot and killed in Orange County, according to deputies

Police car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in her 80s was shot and killed in the 8000 block of Romerly Court on Feb. 21, 2026.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area at approximately 5:20 p.m. after receiving a man down call.

Upon arrival, law enforcement located the victim, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

All parties involved in the incident remained at the location to speak with investigators.

