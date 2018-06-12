Whale watchers get soaked by humpback breaching near boat

PORT MACQUARIE, Australia - They got what they paid for, but maybe a little too much.
A group of people on a whale watching tour in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia wanted to see a whale up close, 9 News reported.
A humpback whale greeted the group by breaching a few feet away from the boat Friday by splashing the boat and soaking those on board, 9 News reported.
The entire soaking experience was caught on video.
Whales are on their annual migration from the Antarctic to Australia, 9 News reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}