Woman accuses Verizon worker of stealing nude photo from her phone

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman called police after she went to a Verizon store to get her service transferred and an employee allegedly stole a nude photo from her phone.
The former employee, who worked as a solutions specialist at a Verizon store in North Huntingdon Township, is facing charges in the case and scheduled to appear in court this week.
Police said William Hickman Jr. helped the victim at the counter and offered to transfer her data to save her fees.
The woman told police she checked her iCloud account when she got home and found a nude photo was sent to an unknown number. The number turned out to be Hickman's cellphone, according to police.
Hickman was fired from Verizon and allegedly admitted to police that he sent the nude picture.
He was charged with invasion of privacy and harassment.
The victim is also blaming Verizon for invasion of privacy and negligence in the case.
//Hickman’s lawyer and Verizon are not commenting on the case.
